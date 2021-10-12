Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] fell -20.54% so far this year. What now?

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 58.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 50.33%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (“Flexion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (“Pacira”) (NASDAQ: PCRX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pacira will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Flexion for a purchase price of $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”). The CVR will entitle Flexion stockholders to receive up to an additional $8.00 per share in cash if certain sales and/or regulatory milestones are achieved.

Over the last 12 months, FLXN stock dropped by -19.28%. The average equity rating for FLXN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $450.89 million, with 49.97 million shares outstanding and 47.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, FLXN stock reached a trading volume of 32367500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39.

FLXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.33. With this latest performance, FLXN shares gained by 51.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.77 for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 6.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flexion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.73 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.91.

Return on Total Capital for FLXN is now -46.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.25. Additionally, FLXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] managed to generate an average of -$442,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

FLXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. go to 20.00%.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $414 million, or 92.20% of FLXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,294,055, which is approximately -4.917% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 4,185,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.38 million in FLXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.47 million in FLXN stock with ownership of nearly 46.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN] by around 6,286,689 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 8,073,211 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 30,780,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,140,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,083,868 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,672,439 shares during the same period.