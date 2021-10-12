Fastenal Company [FAST] is 6.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] traded at a low on 10/11/21, posting a -0.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.23. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in cash on November 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3684666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fastenal Company stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.93%.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $30.02 billion, with 574.60 million shares outstanding and 572.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 3684666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastenal Company [FAST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $53.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $48, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 412.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has FAST stock performed recently?

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.17, while it was recorded at 52.27 for the last single week of trading, and 51.40 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +45.47. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.21.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.79. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $42,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Insider trade positions for Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $23,941 million, or 79.80% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,950,412, which is approximately -1.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,323,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -5.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 30,326,184 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 19,437,482 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 408,613,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,376,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,989,233 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,248,153 shares during the same period.