Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Vale S.A. [VALE] – find out why.

Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] traded at a high on 10/11/21, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.75. The company report on September 29, 2021 that ALL EMPLOYEES AT VALE’S TOTTEN MINE SAFELY BACK ABOVE GROUND.

Vale informs that all 39 employees underground at its Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada have now safely returned to surface.

“I’d like to congratulate our rescue team,” Vale Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo said from Sudbury, where he met with employees and rescue personnel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35182131 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vale S.A. stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for VALE stock reached $75.09 billion, with 5.10 billion shares outstanding and 4.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.82M shares, VALE reached a trading volume of 35182131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vale S.A. [VALE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $25.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on VALE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has VALE stock performed recently?

Vale S.A. [VALE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, VALE shares dropped by -18.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.80, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading, and 19.11 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Vale S.A. [VALE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Vale S.A. [VALE]

There are presently around $18,687 million, or 25.70% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 267,625,033, which is approximately -0.839% of the company’s market cap and around 38.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 194,710,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.88 billion in VALE stock with ownership of nearly 5.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE] by around 98,550,201 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 112,953,390 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 1,055,425,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,928,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VALE stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,368,330 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 53,572,163 shares during the same period.