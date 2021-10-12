Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Stock trading around $33.55 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.38%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Conagra Brands Reports Solid First Quarter Results.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on August 29, 2021. All comparisons are against the prior-year fiscal period, unless otherwise noted. Certain terms used in this release, including “Organic net sales,” “EBITDA,” “Two-year compounded annualized,” and certain “adjusted” results, are defined under the section entitled “Definitions.” See page 5 for more information.

Over the last 12 months, CAG stock dropped by -10.10%. The one-year Conagra Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.74. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.35 billion, with 480.40 million shares outstanding and 478.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, CAG stock reached a trading volume of 3760911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $37.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $35, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on CAG stock. On July 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CAG shares from 44 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 53.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.44, while it was recorded at 34.05 for the last single week of trading, and 35.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 2.25%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,720 million, or 88.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 58,387,442, which is approximately 2.022% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,659,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.26 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 4.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 24,703,009 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 21,245,227 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 362,984,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,932,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,776,602 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,705,932 shares during the same period.