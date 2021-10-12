Citigroup lifts Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: OCDX] loss -0.45% or -0.09 points to close at $19.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1799948 shares. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Ortho Customers Rank Company No. 1 in Service and Support for Sixth Consecutive Year.

Company receives top customer rating across six categories in the 2021 IMV ServiceTrak™ Awards.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX) announced that for the sixth consecutive year its Ortho Care™ Service and Support program was ranked No. 1 in the diagnostics industry for the 2021 IMV ServiceTrak™ Awards. The ranking is based on interviews conducted with laboratory professionals, including Ortho’s customers, from more than 2,000 clinical testing locations operating over 5,000 collective instruments.

It opened the trading session at $20.03, the shares rose to $20.46 and dropped to $19.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCDX points out that the company has recorded 7.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 910.52K shares, OCDX reached to a volume of 1799948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCDX shares is $26.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OCDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCDX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for OCDX stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, OCDX shares gained by 11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.65, while it was recorded at 19.56 for the last single week of trading.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Total Capital for OCDX is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.13. Additionally, OCDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] managed to generate an average of -$47,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc go to 36.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]

There are presently around $4,636 million, or 99.30% of OCDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCDX stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 143,406,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,796,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.15 million in OCDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $156.25 million in OCDX stock with ownership of nearly 3.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ:OCDX] by around 11,452,727 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 11,361,325 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 209,575,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,389,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCDX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,041,945 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,988,359 shares during the same period.