BlackBerry Limited [BB] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $10

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.33%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that BlackBerry Announces Board Committee Refreshment.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced updates to the leadership of the standing committees of the company’s Board of Directors.

The company announced that Michael Daniels has been appointed as Chair of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee of the Board. Mr. Daniels has served on the Committee since October 2014. He currently serves as Chairman of CACI International Inc. and as a director of Two Six Technologies, LLC and Mercury Systems, Inc., where he is a member of the Human Capital and Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), as Chairman and CEO of Network Solutions, and as Chairman of the Northern Virginia Technology Council and the Logistics Management Institute. Mr. Daniels succeeds V. Prem Watsa who has rotated from the role of Chair of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee of the Board. Mr. Watsa will remain as Lead Director of the Board and as a member of the Committee.

Over the last 12 months, BB stock rose by 96.19%. The one-year BlackBerry Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.0. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.39 billion, with 568.08 million shares outstanding and 558.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, BB stock reached a trading volume of 6212980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 97.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,975 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 41,649,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.51 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $255.54 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 14,593,885 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 21,474,973 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 176,743,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,812,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,399,056 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,308,327 shares during the same period.