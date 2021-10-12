Barclays slashes price target on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] – find out why.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] closed the trading session at $51.67 on 10/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.60, while the highest price level was $53.33. The company report on September 29, 2021 that UATP and Uber for Business Partner for Global Acceptance.

Corporate Travel Community to Benefit with UATP Acceptance in Uber Wallet.

UATP and Uber for Business (NYSE: UBER) announced a strategic partnership in which UATP will be integrated into Uber Wallet, enabling travelers to use UATP accounts for rides with Uber as well as orders through Uber Eats. These features will be available in the coming weeks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.86 percent and weekly performance of -6.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 15526843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $66.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 48.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LUV stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.50, while it was recorded at 53.71 for the last single week of trading, and 54.32 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,893 million, or 79.30% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 56,511,976, which is approximately -4.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,432,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.11 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 27,902,495 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 31,043,618 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 403,459,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,405,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,932,636 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 5,008,028 shares during the same period.