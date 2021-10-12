Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is 44.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] closed the trading session at $43.78 on 10/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.75, while the highest price level was $44.805. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Bank of America is First in Industry to Launch Virtual Reality Training Program in Nearly 4,300 Financial Centers.

Immersive training technology helps Bank of America teammates further develop the skills needed to grow their careers and meet the diverse needs of clients.

Bank of America is the first financial services firm to launch virtual reality (VR) training in nearly 4,300 financial centers nationwide. This innovative training technology will allow approximately 50,000 employees to practice a range of routine to complex tasks and simulate client interactions through a virtual environment. The VR program is the latest in the company’s long-standing investment in the success of its people and dedication to providing a full range of professional development tools.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.44 percent and weekly performance of 1.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.54M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 35934208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $43.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 103.81.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.35, while it was recorded at 44.14 for the last single week of trading, and 38.61 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.38%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $266,280 million, or 73.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 622,744,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.26 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.64 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,174 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 180,552,037 shares. Additionally, 1,113 investors decreased positions by around 244,858,328 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 5,656,829,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,082,239,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,531,160 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 17,512,728 shares during the same period.