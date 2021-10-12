Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] stock Downgrade by Itau BBA analyst, price target now $4.40

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.83 during the day while it closed the day at $3.72. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78189.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock has also loss -3.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBD stock has declined by -22.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.68% and lost -19.96% year-on date.

The market cap for BBD stock reached $39.77 billion, with 10.69 billion shares outstanding and 6.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.46M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 21744975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $5.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

BBD stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.86. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.88. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $184,723 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 81,306,380 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 152,543,430 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 598,362,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 832,211,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,030,092 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,627,446 shares during the same period.