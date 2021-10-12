AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Revenue clocked in at $29.53 billion, up 21.62% YTD: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] closed the trading session at $60.80 on 10/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.79, while the highest price level was $61.34. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Tezepelumab granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for eosinophilic esophagitis.

Tezepelumab has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

Tezepelumab is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen and is under Priority Review for patients with asthma in the US. The FDA grants ODD status to medicines and potential new medicines intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the US.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.62 percent and weekly performance of 0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 3697875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $68.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 109.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.37, while it was recorded at 60.31 for the last single week of trading, and 54.58 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +74.01. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.58.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 14.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.46. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $32,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 20.20%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,653 million, or 15.10% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,492,589, which is approximately 16.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 48,714,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.96 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -2.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 124,733,070 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 77,779,577 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 679,935,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,448,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,774,635 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 22,683,838 shares during the same period.