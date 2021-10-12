ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $6.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3603305 shares. The company report on October 8, 2021 that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for September and 3rd quarter of 2021.

Consolidated net revenues (unaudited).

It opened the trading session at $6.81, the shares rose to $6.90 and dropped to $6.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASX points out that the company has recorded -14.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, ASX reached to a volume of 3603305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ASX stock

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.53. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -26.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.18 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.43 and a Gross Margin at +15.42. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.78.

Return on Total Capital for ASX is now 8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.53. Additionally, ASX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to 34.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]

Positions in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 19,224,639 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 23,361,682 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 74,889,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,475,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,866 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 11,584,551 shares during the same period.