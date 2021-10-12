American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Revenue clocked in at $1.24 billion, up 27.33% YTD: What’s Next?

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.70 during the day while it closed the day at $38.20. The company report on October 7, 2021 that American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

Live conference call.

American Homes 4 Rent stock has also loss -0.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMH stock has declined by -7.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.53% and gained 27.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AMH stock reached $12.19 billion, with 319.75 million shares outstanding and 276.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, AMH reached a trading volume of 1556319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $45.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.72.

AMH stock trade performance evaluation

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, AMH shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.51, while it was recorded at 38.45 for the last single week of trading, and 36.33 for the last 200 days.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,664 million, or 88.50% of AMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,573,801, which is approximately 1.851% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 22,327,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $852.93 million in AMH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $809.54 million in AMH stock with ownership of nearly -0.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH] by around 23,693,066 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 13,276,079 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 242,201,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,170,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,122,688 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 427,014 shares during the same period.