Alcoa Corporation [AA] Stock trading around $47.29 per share: What’s Next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] surged by $1.26 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $49.38 during the day while it closed the day at $47.29. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Alcoa States Its Ambition to Reach Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced an ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its global operations by 2050.

This endeavor to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 for direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) emissions aligns with the Company’s strategic priority to advance sustainably and complements the Company’s existing targets, which include reducing direct and indirect GHG emissions from aluminum smelting and alumina refining operations by 30 percent by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030 from 2015 baselines.

Alcoa Corporation stock has also loss -3.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AA stock has inclined by 32.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.38% and gained 105.16% year-on date.

The market cap for AA stock reached $9.03 billion, with 187.00 million shares outstanding and 185.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 6039749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $55.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $51 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.42, while it was recorded at 47.29 for the last single week of trading, and 34.93 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,755 million, or 79.20% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,437,070, which is approximately -3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,239,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.64 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $358.08 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

221 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 28,092,127 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 32,192,262 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 82,559,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,843,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,453,746 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,655,046 shares during the same period.