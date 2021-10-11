ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] moved up 0.81: Why It’s Important

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 7, 2021 that ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Launches its Blockchain Infrastructure Platform for Business Applications on NFT and DeFi.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, announced the launch of its Blockchain Integrated Framework (“BIF”) platform for business applications of Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”).

With a projected market size of 150 billion dollar in USD, the BIF automation platform (“BIF Platform”) is to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSMEs”) one-stop creation, development, efficient management, intelligent operations and maintenance of enterprise-level blockchain network and application services. The investment-light and development-light blockchain underlying management service solutions provided by BIF Platform enable MSMEs to quickly implement digital transformations and adopt solutions of NFT and DeFi. The blockchain technical advantages owned by BIF Platform ensure that business data will not be tampered during the storage process. Meanwhile, MSMEs can record and supervise data for their business processes and gain more business value based on the trusted data. In addition, the BIF Platform supports various blockchain technology underlay, which enables on-demand deployment with guaranteed safety and security of data storage and transfer.

A sum of 3570140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 891.60K shares. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.30 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.24.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, CNET shares dropped by -13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4024, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0470 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.84 and a Gross Margin at -0.63. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNET is now -45.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, CNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 516,551, which is approximately 454.239% of the company’s market cap and around 16.71% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 62,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $19000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly -83.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 457,046 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 134,308 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 57,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,475 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 17,814 shares during the same period.