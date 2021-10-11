XL Fleet Corp. [XL] stock Downgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $6

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] price plunged by -2.89 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on August 26, 2021 that XL Fleet to Electrify Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Pickup Trucks with Hybrid Electric Upfit Technology.

Company Adds World’s Fourth-Largest Automotive Manufacturer Stellantis as its Fourth OEM Partner Platform.

Vehicle to Debut at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Event August 31 – September 1 in Long Beach, CA.

A sum of 2011109 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. XL Fleet Corp. shares reached a high of $5.60 and dropped to a low of $5.36 until finishing in the latest session at $5.38.

The one-year XL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.33. The average equity rating for XL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on XL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

XL Stock Performance Analysis:

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.66. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XL Fleet Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XL Fleet Corp. [XL] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.20 and a Gross Margin at +10.43. XL Fleet Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.99.

Return on Total Capital for XL is now -7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, XL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.00 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125 million, or 17.00% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,471,292, which is approximately 20.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,632,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.55 million in XL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $7.54 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly -24.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XL Fleet Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 8,289,935 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 9,329,334 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,553,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,173,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,569,304 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,091,534 shares during the same period.