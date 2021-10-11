why Frontline Ltd. [FRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.84 at the close of the session, down -2.86%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum.

Frontline Ltd. stock is now 42.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.24 and lowest of $8.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.86, which means current price is +54.41% above from all time high which was touched on 10/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 2244093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FRO shares from 5.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.95, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

There are presently around $376 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,818,351, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,501,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.48 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.8 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 7,156,067 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 3,918,963 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 31,446,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,521,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,838,016 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,687 shares during the same period.