why Chubb Limited [CB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $193.53

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] jumped around 4.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $182.78 at the close of the session, up 2.50%. The company report on October 9, 2021 that AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Chubb Limited and Its Subsidiaries Following Announced Cigna Acquisitions in Asia-Pacific Markets.

AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Chubb Limited (Chubb) [NYSE: CB] and its insurance subsidiaries remain unchanged following the company’s announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire the life and non-life insurance companies that house the personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance business of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) in seven Asia-Pacific markets for $5.75 billion dollars in cash. (For a listing of Chubb’s ratings, please see the related press release.).

According to Chubb, the operations to be acquired include Cigna’s accident and health (A&H) and life insurance business in Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia and its interest in a joint venture in Turkey, all of which generated approximately $3 billion in net premiums written in 2020. The transaction, which is expected to close in 2022, is subject to standard regulatory approvals.

Chubb Limited stock is now 18.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CB Stock saw the intraday high of $183.06 and lowest of $180.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 187.90, which means current price is +26.93% above from all time high which was touched on 08/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, CB reached a trading volume of 2110328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chubb Limited [CB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $193.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88.

How has CB stock performed recently?

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.73, while it was recorded at 177.32 for the last single week of trading, and 167.31 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.80.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.90. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $113,968 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Chubb Limited [CB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 26.32%.