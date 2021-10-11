why Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APRE] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.39 at the close of the session, up 4.46%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Aprea Therapeutics Presents Data From Phase 1/2 Trial of Eprenetapopt (APR-246) in Advanced Solid Tumors at ESMO Congress 2021.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, presented data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from its Phase I/II clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of eprenetapopt in combination with pembrolizumab.

As of the July 31, 2021 data cutoff, 33 patients were enrolled on study and 31 had initiated treatment. The Phase I safety lead-in part was a dose de-escalation design and no dose-limiting toxicities were reported in the 6 enrolled patients. A Phase II expansion part was initiated and, as of the data cutoff, has enrolled 3 patients in the gastric/GEJ cancer, 3 in the bladder/urothelial cancer and 19 in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohorts. Patients in the NSCLC Phase II cohort were required to have prior exposure to a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. Across all patients, 25 (76%) had a mutation in the TP53 gene. The trial continues to enroll and treat patients and exploratory studies involving analyses of patient-derived immune cell populations are ongoing.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 9.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APRE Stock saw the intraday high of $5.64 and lowest of $5.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.99, which means current price is +70.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, APRE reached a trading volume of 2308805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRE shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on APRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, APRE shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.23 for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

There are presently around $35 million, or 43.00% of APRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRE stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,259,662, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,019,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 million in APRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.81 million in APRE stock with ownership of nearly -6.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APRE] by around 799,421 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,192,940 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,546,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,539,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,853 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,811 shares during the same period.