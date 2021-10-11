why AppLovin Corporation [APP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.38

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] closed the trading session at $86.34 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.31, while the highest price level was $87.06. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Fluent Ranked in Five Leading Categories in Adjust’s First-Ever Partner Benchmarks Report.

The leading performance marketing company ranked in the top 20 for both Global and North American markets, with multiple wins for advertising innovation in gaming.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, announced that it has ranked in five leading categories in Adjust’s first-ever Partner Benchmarks Report, a new guide outlining key trends within the advertising ecosystem to help app marketers make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.42 percent and weekly performance of 15.46 percent. The stock has performed 21.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, APP reached to a volume of 1874130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $81.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

APP stock trade performance evaluation

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.44, while it was recorded at 78.78 for the last single week of trading.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +60.91. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.63.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$138,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,542 million, or 59.60% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 108,050,489, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.20% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.19 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $249.25 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 133,684,336 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,685,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,684,336 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.