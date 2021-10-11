Wells Fargo slashes price target on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] – find out why.

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.24 during the day while it closed the day at $4.11. The company report on October 9, 2021 that Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For November 3rd.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced it would issue its earnings release containing third quarter results after the market closes on November 2, 2021. A conference call will be held on November 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release and third quarter financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock has also gained 5.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNW stock has inclined by 12.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.77% and gained 8.73% year-on date.

The market cap for GNW stock reached $2.02 billion, with 507.00 million shares outstanding and 501.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 2510530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.26.

GNW stock trade performance evaluation

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.40.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 6.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.16. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $242,333 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,519 million, or 75.00% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,963,573, which is approximately 17.36% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,034,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.08 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $85.28 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 16.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 80,603,045 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 49,240,084 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 239,631,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,474,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,458,832 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,787,201 shares during the same period.