Wall Street Analyst Upgrade TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] gained 7.55% on the last trading session, reaching $3.42 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Tetra Technologies, Inc. To Participate In H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference from September 13-15, 2021.

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of TETRA will be presenting via an on-demand presentation that will be available beginning on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 A.M (ET), and will also be hosting one-on-one meetings on September 13 and 14.

TETRA Technologies Inc. represents 126.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $426.17 million with the latest information. TTI stock price has been found in the range of $3.16 to $3.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 1827020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $1, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TTI stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTI shares from 2.25 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 537.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.14.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now -1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.24. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$14,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $256 million, or 63.70% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,023,843, which is approximately 249.261% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,702,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.34 million in TTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.49 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly 11.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 24,546,770 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 10,900,891 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 39,291,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,739,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,862,786 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,747,401 shares during the same period.