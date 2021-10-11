Wall Street Analyst Initiated FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] traded at a high on 10/08/21, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.39. The company report on September 27, 2021 that FuelCell Energy Applauds the Signing of Senate Bill 155 in California.

FuelCell Energy (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in fuel cell technology — with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy — applauds California Governor Gavin Newsom on the signing of Senate Bill 155, which includes a two-year extension of the Fuel Cell Net Energy Metering program, known as Fuel Cell NEM. This bill represents an enormous investment in alleviating the effects of climate change in California through environmental protection, extreme heat mitigation, coastal restoration, and wildfire prevention. Governor Newsom’s July emergency proclamation signaled that California needs all available tools at the ready to ensure that California’s electrical grid remains resilient in the face of extreme demand, heat and supply constraints. The clean, always-on power that fuel cells provide will deliver much needed energy, environmental, and public health benefits. Extending the Fuel Cell NEM program will provide California customers certainty that investing in and deploying clean baseload alternative energy sources is in the best interest of the state as a whole and consistent with the state’s environmental objectives.

“Fuel Cell NEM allows businesses to invest their own private capital in clean, firm technology that reduces their energy consumption and lowers their environmental footprint by reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, while the State benefits from maintaining and creating new jobs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, criteria air pollutants and water use without any direct incentives,” said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy, Inc. “Again, we thank Governor Newsom and the California Legislature for supporting energy and climate policy that furthers the State’s ambition for reliable baseload power, clean energy investments, job creation and environmental protection.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13016566 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at 5.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.36%.

The market cap for FCEL stock reached $2.44 billion, with 337.29 million shares outstanding and 309.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.89M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 13016566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.80 and a Gross Margin at -7.49. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.73.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.77. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$281,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $839 million, or 39.00% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,928,342, which is approximately 33.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,628,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.94 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $47.04 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly -8.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 34,130,706 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 12,386,667 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 84,822,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,340,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,933,839 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,769,160 shares during the same period.