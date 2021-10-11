Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] gained 1.16% or 0.07 points to close at $6.08 with a heavy trading volume of 1919353 shares. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Increases Credit Facility to $350 Million, First Royalty Company Sustainability-Linked Loan.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that it has increased its revolving credit agreement allowing the Company to borrow up to $350 million, incorporating sustainability-linked performance targets to establish an Environment, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) linked credit facility (“ESG Revolving Loan”).

“The 55% increase to Sandstorm’s credit facility once again emphasizes the Company’s strong financial position and creditworthiness,” commented Erfan Kazemi, Sandstorm’s Chief Financial Officer. “We’re pleased to announce that Sandstorm is the first royalty company with a credit facility linked to sustainability goals. With this credit agreement, the Company is helping to lead a new era of corporate lending that benefits shareholders while promoting corporate responsibility.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.18, the shares rose to $6.22 and dropped to $6.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAND points out that the company has recorded -18.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 1919353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SAND stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] managed to generate an average of $805,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]

There are presently around $485 million, or 51.37% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,437,636, which is approximately 3.267% of the company’s market cap and around 1.65% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 5,769,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.08 million in SAND stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.75 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 82.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 11,396,736 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,392,263 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 59,941,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,730,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,596,238 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,117,242 shares during the same period.