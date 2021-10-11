Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] moved down -6.18: Why It’s Important

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price plunged by -6.18 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on October 7, 2021 that AdRizer, A Leading Ad-Tech Company, Has Agreed to be Acquired and Will Be Fully Integrated to Monetize Lomotif Platform.

AdRizer acquired for $108 million; last year; revenues were approximately $37 million; Current run rate of approximately $62+ million.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, announced it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire AdRizer, a leading publisher and analytics solution with a focus on revenue attribution, for $108 million. AdRizer will be integrated in the Lomotif platform for ad placement revenue similar to other technology platforms such as Google ad words and Facebook Ad Manager. The terms of the deal include: $25 million in cash, with the remaining amount in equity of ZASH, common stock. The common stock will have a two-year lock up upon closing.

A sum of 17911469 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 48.88M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $5.33 and dropped to a low of $4.98 until finishing in the latest session at $5.01.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.46.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.40. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -53.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 4.40% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 953,129, which is approximately -29.189% of the company’s market cap and around 13.79% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 415,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 million in BBIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.82 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 2,874,232 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 608,773 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 825,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,308,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,219,508 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,416 shares during the same period.