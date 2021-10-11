Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] Is Currently 1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] traded at a high on 10/08/21, posting a 1.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.00. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Verra Mobility To Present At The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced that David Roberts, chief executive officer, and Patricia Chiodo, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2021 on Thursday, September 09, 2021, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The format of the presentation will be a fireside chat and a live webcast, as well as the replay will be accessible from the Investor Calendar section of Verra Mobility’s website at http://ir.verramobility.com/ .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1651501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verra Mobility Corporation stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.08%.

The market cap for VRRM stock reached $2.45 billion, with 162.38 million shares outstanding and 147.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 624.91K shares, VRRM reached a trading volume of 1651501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $18.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 56.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has VRRM stock performed recently?

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, VRRM shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 14.83 for the last single week of trading, and 14.54 for the last 200 days.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.88.

Return on Total Capital for VRRM is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.05. Additionally, VRRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] managed to generate an average of -$5,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 30.80%.

Insider trade positions for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]

There are presently around $2,209 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 24,257,136, which is approximately 0.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,648,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.72 million in VRRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $142.57 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly -9.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verra Mobility Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 12,165,821 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 16,426,899 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 118,685,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,278,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,313,489 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 11,388,178 shares during the same period.