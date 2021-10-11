Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain 56.72% so far this year. What now?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] gained 5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $54.10 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Upwork to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27, 2021.

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com.

Upwork Inc. represents 126.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.47 billion with the latest information. UPWK stock price has been found in the range of $51.18 to $54.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, UPWK reached a trading volume of 1689207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $66.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on UPWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 378.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for UPWK stock

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.64. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.19, while it was recorded at 49.37 for the last single week of trading, and 47.05 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.12.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$42,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upwork Inc. [UPWK]

There are presently around $4,511 million, or 70.40% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,741,853, which is approximately 11.616% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,756,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.8 million in UPWK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $405.74 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 12.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 13,770,704 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 10,416,393 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 59,201,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,388,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,818,248 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,733,133 shares during the same period.