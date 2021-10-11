The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain 49.06% so far this year. What now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] closed the trading session at $73.01 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.42, while the highest price level was $73.12. The company report on October 6, 2021 that The Hartford Hosts Second Annual National Junior Fire Marshal Day; Deputizes 65,000 New Junior Fire Marshals.

Company’s virtual Junior Fire Marshal® Day supports efforts of local fire departments across the country aiming to fill the gap in fire safety education.

The Hartford, which has provided fire-safety education to more than 111 million children since 1947, deputized more than 65,000 new Junior Fire Marshals in one day as part of its second annual Junior Fire Marshal Day. The company created the live, virtual fire-safety event in 2020 to address the critical lack of in-person, fire-safety education available to elementary school students because of the pandemic. On Oct. 5, thousands of kindergarten through third-grade students in more than 200 cities across the country participated in the live-stream event as part of Fire Prevention Week.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.06 percent and weekly performance of 2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, HIG reached to a volume of 2175381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $76.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $75 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.08.

HIG stock trade performance evaluation

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.40, while it was recorded at 71.95 for the last single week of trading, and 61.88 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 9.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,563 million, or 93.80% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,309,219, which is approximately 0.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,397,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.51 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 0.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

280 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 26,864,748 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 38,259,888 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 257,607,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,731,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,267,412 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 7,169,585 shares during the same period.