Teligent Inc. [TLGT] moved down -0.82: Why It’s Important

Teligent Inc. [NASDAQ: TLGT] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, down -0.82%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Teligent, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report and Provides Business Update.

Teligent Inc. stock is now -58.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLGT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3237 and lowest of $0.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.60, which means current price is +5.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, TLGT reached a trading volume of 1969699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teligent Inc. [TLGT]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Teligent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Teligent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teligent Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

How has TLGT stock performed recently?

Teligent Inc. [TLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.83. With this latest performance, TLGT shares dropped by -25.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Teligent Inc. [TLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3991, while it was recorded at 0.3197 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6389 for the last 200 days.

Teligent Inc. [TLGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teligent Inc. [TLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.77 and a Gross Margin at -8.21. Teligent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.31.

Return on Total Capital for TLGT is now -32.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.89. Additionally, TLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 301.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 183.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teligent Inc. [TLGT] managed to generate an average of -$859,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Teligent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Teligent Inc. [TLGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teligent Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Teligent Inc. [TLGT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 12.90% of TLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLGT stocks are: SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,514,471, which is approximately -8.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 2,500,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in TLGT stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.76 million in TLGT stock with ownership of nearly -41.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teligent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Teligent Inc. [NASDAQ:TLGT] by around 2,066,219 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,544,449 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,254,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,864,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLGT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 524,878 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 183,700 shares during the same period.