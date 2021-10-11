Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] Revenue clocked in at $12.94 billion, up 60.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $60.22 during the day while it closed the day at $59.09. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Steel Dynamics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, announced it intends to release third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, October 18, 2021. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday October 19, 2021 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0016 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company’s website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 43058. The audio replay link will be available on the company’s website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 25, 2021. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company’s website that can be accessed for online replay or download.

Steel Dynamics Inc. stock has also gained 1.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STLD stock has declined by -5.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.01% and gained 60.27% year-on date.

The market cap for STLD stock reached $12.10 billion, with 209.65 million shares outstanding and 193.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, STLD reached a trading volume of 1604576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $80.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $33 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $61, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on STLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47.

STLD stock trade performance evaluation

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, STLD shares dropped by -10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.62, while it was recorded at 58.79 for the last single week of trading, and 54.65 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.21. Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for STLD is now 12.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.48. Additionally, STLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] managed to generate an average of $57,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to 32.81%.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,856 million, or 84.90% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,941,770, which is approximately 9.13% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,591,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in STLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $547.39 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Dynamics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 19,181,362 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 24,147,770 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 123,459,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,788,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,127 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,565 shares during the same period.