Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Revenue clocked in at $3.59 billion, up 21.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results November 3.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central Time Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will be joined by Spirit’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski and Spirit’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; President, Commercial Sam Marnick on a conference call presentation to securities analysts about third quarter 2021 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. Central Time.

A sum of 2096789 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $48.01 and dropped to a low of $46.805 until finishing in the latest session at $47.36.

The one-year SPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.23. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $55.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.49.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.55, while it was recorded at 47.22 for the last single week of trading, and 43.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,950 million, or 78.90% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,336,272, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,044,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.91 million in SPR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $155.53 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 585.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 18,839,748 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 14,884,428 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 49,682,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,407,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,335,497 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,787,183 shares during the same period.