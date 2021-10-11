Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is 71.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.39 during the day while it closed the day at $5.12. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Completes Acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources and Updates 2021 Guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) announced that it has closed the acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources.

“We are excited to incorporate Indigo’s assets into SWN’s premier US natural gas portfolio. More importantly, we want to welcome many of its talented people to Southwestern. They complement our high performance culture and share our collective passion to stretch the limits of what is possible,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

Southwestern Energy Company stock has also loss -7.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWN stock has declined by -4.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.32% and gained 71.81% year-on date.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $5.20 billion, with 676.72 million shares outstanding and 671.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.16M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 21265840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,106 million, or 61.20% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 101,549,267, which is approximately 10.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,393,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.14 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $417.36 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 49,177,923 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 49,953,463 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 507,580,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,711,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,568,110 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,342,419 shares during the same period.