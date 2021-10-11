Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] Revenue clocked in at $741.00 million, down -42.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] closed the trading session at $18.05 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.91, while the highest price level was $18.31. The company report on October 7, 2021 that State Health Plan First in the Nation to Be Recognized for Innovative Payment Model.

An innovative payment model between the state health plan and several Connecticut medical providers was approved by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) this week as an Advanced Alternative Payment Model (AAPM), Comptroller Kevin Lembo and Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) announced.

The State of Connecticut Health Plan is the first commercial plan in the nation to earn this designation for its episode-of-care payment model. As a result, certain doctors, hospitals and provider groups that have contracted with the state will be eligible for greater reimbursement from Medicare. The designation will bolster recent efforts to shift the dynamics of how the state purchases health care.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.81 percent and weekly performance of 5.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SGFY reached to a volume of 1644679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

SGFY stock trade performance evaluation

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, SGFY shares dropped by -25.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.28 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.63, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.50 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.37.

Return on Total Capital for SGFY is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.89. Additionally, SGFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,134 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC, holding 6,679,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.56 million in SGFY stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $72.5 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 137.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 7,492,376 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,265,795 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 159,886,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,644,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,199,161 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,220,154 shares during the same period.