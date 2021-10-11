ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Revenue clocked in at $5.17 billion, up 12.20% YTD: What’s Next?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] plunged by -$20.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $643.66 during the day while it closed the day at $617.58. The company report on October 8, 2021 that ServiceNow Names Finance Veteran Kevin McBride as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced that finance veteran Kevin McBride will join ServiceNow as senior vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer.

McBride brings more than 25 years’ experience in finance and accounting to ServiceNow, including 21 years at Intel Corporation, where most recently he served as vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer.

ServiceNow Inc. stock has also loss -2.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOW stock has inclined by 9.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.01% and gained 12.20% year-on date.

The market cap for NOW stock reached $120.30 billion, with 197.81 million shares outstanding and 197.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, NOW reached a trading volume of 1704928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $656.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DZ Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $610 to $700, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on NOW stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOW shares from 625 to 650.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 17.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 78.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NOW stock trade performance evaluation

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, NOW shares dropped by -5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 623.81, while it was recorded at 627.25 for the last single week of trading, and 549.72 for the last 200 days.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.33. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $9,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 24.73%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106,984 million, or 89.20% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,703,111, which is approximately 0.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,467,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.55 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $8.97 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 676 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 11,947,528 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 10,858,827 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 150,425,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,231,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,636,439 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 2,492,216 shares during the same period.