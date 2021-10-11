Seaport Global Securities lifts Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Must read

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.36%. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter 2021 Earnings.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021, through the company’s Investor Relations homepage.

Over the last 12 months, COF stock rose by 111.04%. The one-year Capital One Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.85. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.24 billion, with 450.60 million shares outstanding and 442.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, COF stock reached a trading volume of 1698935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $183.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $170, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on COF stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.10.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.21, while it was recorded at 167.88 for the last single week of trading, and 143.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 44.70%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,701 million, or 91.60% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,741,415, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,517,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.0 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.84 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

544 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 21,043,438 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 30,754,186 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 349,276,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,074,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,735,156 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,134 shares during the same period.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on skype
Skype
Share on reddit
Reddit

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest article

Growth stocks are always an exciting segment in the stock market. Before we enter 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021 is a perfect time to analyse the market and look for the best investments. In this regard, growth stocks are graded in high ranks. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top five growth stocks to buy now in October. In this video, we have discussed the best stocks to buy now for long term. The stock market is expected to pump from this quarter as we head into 2022. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about growth stocks for 2021. October is the month where most of the growth stocks would be under investors' radar. According to Forbes and many other market analysts, the 4th quarter of 2021 could launch a healthy 2022 stock market. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect growth stocks. We bring the five best growth stocks that hold high near-term potential. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:02- Tesla (TSLA Stock) 2:50- Netflix (NFLX Stock) 5:01- Datadog (DDOG Stock) 6:52- Chewy Inc (CHWY Stock) 8:24- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GrowthStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Top Five Growth Stocks To Buy Now In October | Best Stocks To Buy Now For Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_yDlnSLeGK-Q
Penny stocks are considered to be volatile. But with risks, there are opportunities that you can maximize. Therefore we bring you the top five best penny stocks to buy in 2021. Stocks Telegraph team has tried to explore the best penny stocks for investment in the second half of 2021 and brings the penny stocks with huge growth potential. Penny stocks are a budget-friendly investment and provide you options in both the short- and long term. Penny stocks are defined under the $5 price mark. But most of the companies are far below that threshold, which we often call the true penny stocks, and these are the shares of the companies trading below $1. Penny stocks often give you opportunities to enter the market, and buying them at the lowest is the best way to go. If you are looking for cheap penny stocks, we have got you covered. So, make sure you watch the entire video. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:40- BEST Inc (BEST Stock) 3:08- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY Stock) 5:19- Verb Technology Company (VERB Stock) 6:55- OpGen Inc (OPGN Stock) 8:59- Farmmi, Inc (FAMI Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Investing, #StocksUnder$1
Top Five Penny Stock To Buy In 2021| Penny Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_R9PKFeZfRf4
Drones are the future, and we have some promising drone stocks in the market. Stocks telegraph bring you the top five drone stocks to buy in 2021, which includes both commercial drone stocks and military drone stocks. Investing in stocks is simple but not that easy, so in this video, we will guide you on how investing in drone stocks will help your portfolio grow.   In more recent years, drone technology has grown, and the market has also expanded. In earlier days, drones were heavily used for military use only, but the technology is now available for commercial use as well.  Autonomy has the potential to revolutionize the way humans connect, protect, explore and inspire. For instance, Dubai is already planning to support aerial transportation. Soon we’ll see other cities adopting this model. Moreover, Amazon during the peak of pandemic delivered via Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The future seems dominant for the drone companies. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:27- EHang Holdings (EH Stock) 2:48- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS Stock) 4:28- AeroVironment (AVAV Stock) 5:54- Boeing (BA Stock) 7:07- AgEagle (UAVS Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DroneStocks, #Technology, #Investing
Top Five Drone Stocks To Buy In 2021 | Investing In Drone Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_iopKQevW4MM
Solar energy holds a huge chunk of market share in the renewable energy sector. With countries switching to renewable resources, solar power remains a leading segment for investment. We bring you the top 5 solar stocks to buy now in 2021. Renewable energy stocks have performed well this year compared to 2020. In this video Stocks Telegraph brings you the top 5 solar stocks to buy now. We picked the best solar stocks of 2021 for you guys to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are Canadian Solar (CSIQ), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and CleanSpark (CLSK) According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the share of renewable sources in the country’s power generation sector could double, expected from 21% to 42%, by 2050. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:35- Canadian Solar (CSIQ Stock) 3:31- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG Stock) 5:40- Enphase Energy (ENPH Stock) 7:08- Brookfield Renewable (BEP Stock) 8:39- CleanSpark (CLSK Stock) ___________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ -Quotes- Canadian Solar: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CSIQ/ SolarEdge Technologies: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SEDG/ Enphase Energy: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ENPH/ Brookfield Renewable: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEP/ CleanSpark: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CLSK/ ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SolarStocks, #CleanEnergy, #Investing
Top 5 Solar Stocks To Buy Now | Best Solar Stocks 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_nZFJ9IGxuzg
Are you ready for some AI stocks? Stocks Telegraph brings you the Best AI Stocks To Buy 2021. Artificial Intelligence is at the forefront of the tech industry and the future belongs to AI. This breaks the way for Artificial Intelligence stocks in the long term. Artificial Intelligence has changed the way people live today. We also know artificial intelligence as AI. For investors looking to invest in booming fields in the tech sector, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are a viable play. There are some exciting Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch for in 2021. Elon Musk, who is a leading figure in the tech industry, believes AI to be the future. However, he has some conservations on how AI can outshine all humans at all games. How about investing in AI stocks? For investors, it could be substantial as AI-based companies will grow bigger with time. ________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:50- NVIDIA (NVDA Stock) 3:57- GrowdStrike (GRWD Stock) 5:26- Alphabet (GOOGL Stock) 7:15- DocuSign (DOCU Stock) 9:00- ServiceNow (NOW Stock) ___________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AI Stocks, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Investing
Best AI Stocks To Buy 2021 | Investing In Artificial Artificial Intelligence Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_9S7uWamQWLM
The global cannabis market is growing, and the United States is on top of it. The growing cannabis market brings a lot of opportunities for investors. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the best cannabis stocks to buy before Christmas. Are you looking for the top five Marijuana stocks to buy in 2021? The U.S. federal government has yet to make Cannabis legal, but several states have already declared it legal for medical and recreational use. We believe. Eventually, the U.S. federal government would decide on making it legal in the near future. In this video, we have covered the best cannabis stock to buy before Christmas. We have hand-picked five of those cannabis stocks that have massive potential in the future of the cannabis market. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:12- Amyris (AMRS Stock) 2:53- GrowGeneration (GRWG Stock) 5:02- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR Stock) 6:47- Constellation Brands (STZ Stock) 8:08- Tilray (TLRY Stock) ___________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStock, #MarijuanaStocks, #Investing
Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy Before Christmas | Top Five Marijuana Stocks To Buy in 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_StavJ1x2TYc
Load More... Subscribe

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam