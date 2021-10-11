Seaport Global Securities lifts Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.36%. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter 2021 Earnings.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021, through the company’s Investor Relations homepage.

Over the last 12 months, COF stock rose by 111.04%. The one-year Capital One Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.85. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.24 billion, with 450.60 million shares outstanding and 442.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, COF stock reached a trading volume of 1698935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $183.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $170, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on COF stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.10.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.21, while it was recorded at 167.88 for the last single week of trading, and 143.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 44.70%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,701 million, or 91.60% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,741,415, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,517,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.0 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.84 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

544 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 21,043,438 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 30,754,186 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 349,276,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,074,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,735,156 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,134 shares during the same period.