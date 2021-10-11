ROTH Capital slashes price target on Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] – find out why.

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE: AMPY] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.50 during the day while it closed the day at $3.43. The company report on October 6, 2021 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations.

Amplify Energy Corp. stock has also loss -40.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPY stock has declined by -11.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.00% and gained 161.83% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPY stock reached $120.56 million, with 37.98 million shares outstanding and 37.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, AMPY reached a trading volume of 4129928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPY shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Amplify Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMPY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplify Energy Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPY in the course of the last twelve months was 1.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AMPY stock trade performance evaluation

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.35. With this latest performance, AMPY shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.14 and a Gross Margin at +7.60. Amplify Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -229.55.

Return on Total Capital for AMPY is now -5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.52. Additionally, AMPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] managed to generate an average of -$2,455,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Amplify Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplify Energy Corp. go to 15.00%.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 33.10% of AMPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPY stocks are: LASRY MARC with ownership of 2,561,375, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,726,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 million in AMPY stocks shares; and TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.21 million in AMPY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amplify Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE:AMPY] by around 1,574,811 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,571,646 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 9,013,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,160,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 345,086 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 723,843 shares during the same period.