ROTH Capital lifts Aterian Inc. [ATER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] slipped around -0.56 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.75 at the close of the session, down -6.74%. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Aterian Announces Beta Launch of Affiliate Platform DealMojo.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo, which connects publishers, content creators and influencers (“Affiliates”) with leading Amazon sellers who offer bonus commissions to the Affiliates.

“Aterian continues to invest in both E-Commerce innovation and diversifying its revenue stream exemplified by our launch of DealMojo,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aterian. “Through DealMojo, sellers on Amazon can connect directly with publishers, influencers and other affiliate marketers to promote their Amazon listings and drive more sales to their Amazon storefront. We initially created DealMojo to streamline our business with publishers and are already working with leading online sites with aggregate monthly traffic of more than 300 million monthly visitors. We are now opening up DealMojo in beta to sellers who want access to improved traffic and content for their brands.”.

Aterian Inc. stock is now -54.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATER Stock saw the intraday high of $8.65 and lowest of $7.6601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.99, which means current price is +154.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.24M shares, ATER reached a trading volume of 9146858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aterian Inc. [ATER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

How has ATER stock performed recently?

Aterian Inc. [ATER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.12. With this latest performance, ATER shares dropped by -23.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 19.67 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.99.

Return on Total Capital for ATER is now -28.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aterian Inc. [ATER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 369.96. Additionally, ATER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aterian Inc. [ATER] managed to generate an average of -$418,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Aterian Inc. [ATER]

There are presently around $85 million, or 26.70% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,241,335, which is approximately 447.121% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; AVORY & COMPANY, LLC, holding 925,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.17 million in ATER stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.83 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly -19.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 6,085,580 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,840,591 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,067,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,993,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,529,667 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,330,428 shares during the same period.