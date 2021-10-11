Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated [PRLD] fell -77.82% so far this year. What now?

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ: PRLD] traded at a low on 10/08/21, posting a -8.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.87. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Prelude Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Encouraging Data from Multiple Programs at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

– Lead oral PRMT5 inhibitors PRT543 and PRT811 demonstrate favorable safety profile, evidence of preliminary clinical activity including durable responses and high levels of target inhibition of PRMT5 in Phase 1 dose escalation in unselected patients –.

– CDK9 inhibitor PRT2527 demonstrates strong efficacy in hematological malignancies and solid tumor models with MYC dysregulation in preclinical studies –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3384826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated stands at 15.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.64%.

The market cap for PRLD stock reached $735.89 million, with 46.06 million shares outstanding and 43.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 336.27K shares, PRLD reached a trading volume of 3384826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PRLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is set at 3.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated [PRLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.00. With this latest performance, PRLD shares dropped by -55.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.58 for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated [PRLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.67, while it was recorded at 24.73 for the last single week of trading, and 45.02 for the last 200 days.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.50 and a Current Ratio set at 23.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated go to 30.10%.

There are presently around $547 million, or 85.40% of PRLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRLD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 10,123,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,039,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.33 million in PRLD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $103.99 million in PRLD stock with ownership of nearly 4.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ:PRLD] by around 2,192,536 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,934,185 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,326,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,452,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRLD stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,824 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 130,962 shares during the same period.