Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] Is Currently 5.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX: PLG] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.19 at the close of the session, up 5.29%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Resignation of Board Member Enoch Godongwana Following Appointment as South Africa’s Minister of Finance.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2021) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” “PTM” or the “Company”) reports that on August 5, 2021, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Mr. Enoch Godongwana as South Africa’s Minister of Finance. As a result, Mr. Godongwana has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company so that he may focus his efforts as Minister of Finance.

The Board of Directors of Platinum Group wishes to thank Mr. Godongwana for his contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours, particularly as the newly appointed Minister of Finance.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock is now -52.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.21 and lowest of $2.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.27, which means current price is +22.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 731.79K shares, PLG reached a trading volume of 1661321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.31. With this latest performance, PLG shares dropped by -13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLG is now -16.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.96. Additionally, PLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 223.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]

There are presently around $40 million, or 27.40% of PLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 9,066,577, which is approximately -2.158% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 5,819,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.74 million in PLG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $1.94 million in PLG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX:PLG] by around 299,348 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,855,324 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 15,157,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,311,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,755 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 148,411 shares during the same period.