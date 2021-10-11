Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $72

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.15%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Otis Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Advisory.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Otis President & CEO Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Rahul Ghai will discuss the company’s third quarter results and the outlook for 2021.

Participants are encouraged to listen live via webcast on www.otis.com. To join by phone, dial +1-877-735-3703 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

Over the last 12 months, OTIS stock rose by 28.96%. The one-year Otis Worldwide Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.15. The average equity rating for OTIS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.52 billion, with 427.90 million shares outstanding and 426.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, OTIS stock reached a trading volume of 1922555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $96.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OTIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, OTIS shares dropped by -7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.38, while it was recorded at 83.19 for the last single week of trading, and 76.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Otis Worldwide Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.77. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 61.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.66. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $13,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OTIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 11.96%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,850 million, or 86.00% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,681,678, which is approximately -0.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,336,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -39.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 30,525,195 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 45,592,397 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 281,577,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,694,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,269,711 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 11,397,915 shares during the same period.