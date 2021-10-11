Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $6

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: OSMT] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -37.38%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Debt Financing from Athyrium Capital Management of up to $100 Million.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that it has entered into a note purchase agreement for up to $100 million of senior secured notes with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management (“Athyrium”).

“This financing provides the Company with additional cash to support the commercialization of Upneeq®,” stated Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have Athyrium, a leading health care investor, as our financial partner.”.

Over the last 12 months, OSMT stock dropped by -69.63%. The average equity rating for OSMT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $154.12 million, with 62.77 million shares outstanding and 41.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 544.46K shares, OSMT stock reached a trading volume of 2273683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on OSMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

OSMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.38. With this latest performance, OSMT shares dropped by -40.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.57 for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3142, while it was recorded at 2.5880 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5237 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.98 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.74.

Return on Total Capital for OSMT is now 0.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.02. Additionally, OSMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 235.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT] managed to generate an average of -$263,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [OSMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 26.50% of OSMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSMT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,668,651, which is approximately -13.576% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 973,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 million in OSMT stocks shares; and JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC, currently with $0.65 million in OSMT stock with ownership of nearly -17.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:OSMT] by around 712,904 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,760,505 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 354,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,827,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSMT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 632,229 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,206 shares during the same period.