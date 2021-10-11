ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC] is -54.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ORIC] gained 25.90% or 3.18 points to close at $15.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2513902 shares. The company report on October 7, 2021 that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Presents Initial Clinical Data from Phase 1b Trial of ORIC-101 in Combination with Enzalutamide and Preclinical Data on ORIC-114 at AACR-NCI-EORTC.

ORIC-101 and enzalutamide combination regimen at the recommended Phase 2 dose was well tolerated; adverse events generally consistent with single agent enzalutamide.

ORIC-101 plasma concentrations provided excellent target coverage, consistent suppression of key glucocorticoid receptor (GR) biomarkers, and no evidence of drug-drug interaction impacting enzalutamide.

It opened the trading session at $12.28, the shares rose to $15.90 and dropped to $12.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORIC points out that the company has recorded -21.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 235.33K shares, ORIC reached to a volume of 2513902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.45.

Trading performance analysis for ORIC stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.84. With this latest performance, ORIC shares dropped by -35.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 24.70 for the last 200 days.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ORIC is now -26.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,208,246 per employee.ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.80 and a Current Ratio set at 26.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]

There are presently around $559 million, or 96.40% of ORIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORIC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,504,372, which is approximately 0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COLUMN GROUP LLC, holding 4,768,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.72 million in ORIC stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $47.81 million in ORIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ORIC] by around 2,041,131 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,574,507 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 32,542,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,158,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORIC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,164 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 760,915 shares during the same period.