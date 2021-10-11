Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] Is Currently -14.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nutriband Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.15%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that WallachBeth Capital Announces Completion of a $6.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) and Up-listing to the NASDAQ Capital Market.

WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced the completion of an underwritten public offering of 1,056,000 units for Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) at a public offering price of $6.25 per unit for total gross proceeds of $6.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses and before any exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock (NASDAQ: NTRB) and one warrant (NASDAQ: NTRBW). Each warrant is immediately exercisable, will entitle the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.50 and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and warrants may be transferred separately immediately upon issuance. In addition, Nutriband Inc. has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 158,400 additional shares of common stock and 158,400 additional warrants to cover over-allotments in this offering.

Over the last 12 months, NTRB stock dropped by -80.86%. The average equity rating for NTRB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.68 million, with 6.36 million shares outstanding and 3.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 167.74K shares, NTRB stock reached a trading volume of 3110942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutriband Inc. [NTRB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutriband Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NTRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, NTRB shares dropped by -50.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Nutriband Inc. [NTRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 13.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutriband Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -275.08 and a Gross Margin at +38.29. Nutriband Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -310.78.

Return on Total Capital for NTRB is now -55.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.14. Additionally, NTRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] managed to generate an average of -$586,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Nutriband Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.