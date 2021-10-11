New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] is -39.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NFE] slipped around -0.86 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.40 at the close of the session, down -2.59%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Thinking about buying stock in Tata Motors, New Fortress Energy, Arbutus Biopharma, US Well Services, or Progenity?.

New Fortress Energy Inc. stock is now -39.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFE Stock saw the intraday high of $35.23 and lowest of $32.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.90, which means current price is +36.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 644.08K shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 1700428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for New Fortress Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on NFE stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NFE shares from 26 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has NFE stock performed recently?

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.62. With this latest performance, NFE shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.64, while it was recorded at 28.30 for the last single week of trading, and 40.53 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.57. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.33.

Return on Total Capital for NFE is now -2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 370.64. Additionally, NFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 360.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] managed to generate an average of -$788,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.New Fortress Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]

There are presently around $2,443 million, or 45.00% of NFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 33,459,846, which is approximately -3.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 13,399,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.14 million in NFE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $214.68 million in NFE stock with ownership of nearly 28.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Fortress Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NFE] by around 6,522,611 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,011,991 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 64,881,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,415,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,151 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,005 shares during the same period.