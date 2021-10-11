Morgan Stanley slashes price target on UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] – find out why.

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] closed the trading session at $6.46 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.45, while the highest price level was $6.71. The company report on August 16, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

$138.7 million in 2Q21 Net Income;Record Quarterly Total Loan Volume of $59.2 billion and Purchase Volume of $24.1 billion in 2Q21.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. UWMC reported 2Q21 net income of $138.7 million on $59.2 billion in total originations. The record loan origination volume for the quarter also included a quarterly record of $24.1 billion in purchase volume and net income for the second quarter was inclusive of a $219.1 million decline in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.80 percent and weekly performance of -7.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, UWMC reached to a volume of 2082347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $8.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on UWMC stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UWMC shares from 9.25 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

UWMC stock trade performance evaluation

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.93 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 8.57 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $175 million, or 26.50% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,794,254, which is approximately 103.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,414,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.52 million in UWMC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $12.87 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 11,367,646 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,047,820 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,639,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,055,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,416,229 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,189,386 shares during the same period.