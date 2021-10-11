Metromile Inc. [MILE] is -79.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] loss -5.34% or -0.18 points to close at $3.19 with a heavy trading volume of 4464054 shares. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Buckle Selects Metromile Enterprise to Power FNOL Process.

Partnership will improve claims experience for rideshare and delivery drivers throughout the U.S.

Metromile Enterprise Solutions, LLC, the cloud-based technology platform used by property and casualty insurers to automate insurance claims, announces that Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services platform, has chosen Metromile REPORT for digital first notice of loss (FNOL) services. Buckle is Metromile Enterprise’s first partnership with a company that specializes in addressing the insurance needs of rideshare and delivery drivers.

It opened the trading session at $3.37, the shares rose to $3.3864 and dropped to $3.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MILE points out that the company has recorded -63.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.49% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, MILE reached to a volume of 4464054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Metromile Inc. [MILE]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Metromile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Metromile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MILE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for MILE stock

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.60. With this latest performance, MILE shares dropped by -25.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.14 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Metromile Inc. [MILE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MILE is now -10.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.09.

An analysis of insider ownership at Metromile Inc. [MILE]

There are presently around $223 million, or 69.40% of MILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MILE stocks are: INTACT FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 10,059,296, which is approximately 0.072% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 9,384,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.94 million in MILE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.14 million in MILE stock with ownership of nearly 140.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metromile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 24,423,322 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,771,978 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 38,802,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,997,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,084,464 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,367,303 shares during the same period.