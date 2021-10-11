Merus N.V. [MRUS] moved up 2.22: Why It’s Important

Merus N.V. [NASDAQ: MRUS] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.86 during the day while it closed the day at $28.10. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Merus Presents Early Clinical Data on MCLA-158 and Preclinical Data on Zenocutuzumab at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Tumor shrinkage and partial responses observed in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) treated with MCLA-158.

In preclinical studies, Zeno observed to block cell growth 100 fold more potently than anti-HER3 antibody alone.

Merus N.V. stock has also gained 27.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRUS stock has inclined by 55.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.08% and gained 60.30% year-on date.

The market cap for MRUS stock reached $1.08 billion, with 38.38 million shares outstanding and 35.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 438.37K shares, MRUS reached a trading volume of 1843094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Merus N.V. [MRUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRUS shares is $30.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Merus N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Merus N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merus N.V. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17.

MRUS stock trade performance evaluation

Merus N.V. [MRUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.73. With this latest performance, MRUS shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for Merus N.V. [MRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.96, while it was recorded at 23.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.10 for the last 200 days.

Merus N.V. [MRUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merus N.V. [MRUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.41. Merus N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -285.59.

Return on Total Capital for MRUS is now -62.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merus N.V. [MRUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.87. Additionally, MRUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Merus N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Merus N.V. [MRUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $752 million, or 81.30% of MRUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRUS stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 7,285,071, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 2,979,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.72 million in MRUS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $59.92 million in MRUS stock with ownership of nearly 16.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merus N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Merus N.V. [NASDAQ:MRUS] by around 2,572,715 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,520,426 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,684,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,777,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRUS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 784,550 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,967,212 shares during the same period.