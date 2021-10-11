McAfee Corp. [MCFE] Stock trading around $21.33 per share: What’s Next?

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] closed the trading session at $21.33 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.50, while the highest price level was $21.98. The company report on October 8, 2021 that McAfee Appoints Former Deloitte Partner Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors.

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, announced the addition of former Deloitte Partner Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors and the Audit Committee.

Over the course of a 30-year career, Rollins has served more than 50 Technology, Media and Telecommunications companies. Rollins has a great history in helping companies navigate complex and challenging corporate governance, audit, and reporting processes, particularly during periods of high growth.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.29 percent and weekly performance of -3.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, MCFE reached to a volume of 2300254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McAfee Corp. [MCFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $29.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MCFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MCFE stock trade performance evaluation

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, MCFE shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.84, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 23.84 for the last 200 days.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for McAfee Corp. [MCFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 7.86%.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,880 million, or 80.00% of MCFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCFE stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 66,587,129, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 18,852,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.12 million in MCFE stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $121.51 million in MCFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ:MCFE] by around 12,684,605 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,344,951 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 112,989,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,019,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCFE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,864,334 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,970,994 shares during the same period.