Market cap of Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] reaches 2.58B – now what?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] price plunged by -9.80 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Sharecare launches evidence-based mental wellness app to help people manage daily stress, build healthier habits.

Unwinding by Sharecare applies research from world-renowned behavior change expert Dr. Jud Brewer, debuts mini-master class on financial stress in partnership with Mint.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, announced the launch of Unwinding by Sharecare, a broad-based mental well-being app designed to help people better understand how their minds work, reduce their stress, and build healthier habits. Like a virtual quick-start guide for the mind, the solution empowers people to stay grounded in the moment through evidence-based mindfulness techniques, enabling them to unwind unwanted behaviors that both result from and often exacerbate stress.

A sum of 1610375 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Sharecare Inc. shares reached a high of $8.33 and dropped to a low of $7.48 until finishing in the latest session at $7.51.

The one-year SHCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.23. The average equity rating for SHCR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SHCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, SHCR shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sharecare Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] managed to generate an average of -$8,687,717 per employee.Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 7.70% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 4,521,689, which is approximately 28194.156% of the company’s market cap and around 8.97% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 3,657,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.45 million in SHCR stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $22.38 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 10,529,711 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,399,420 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,012,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,941,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,707,318 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,609,987 shares during the same period.