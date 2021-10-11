Market cap of Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock [FRSH] reaches 12.34B – now what?

Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock [NASDAQ: FRSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Freshworks to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 following the close of market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ETAudio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.34 billion, with 289.71 million shares outstanding and 28.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, FRSH stock reached a trading volume of 1641216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock [FRSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.25.

FRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock [FRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65.

Insight into Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.89. Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.95.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -27.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$15,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock [FRSH] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. Class A Common Stock [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 5,588 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,588 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.