Market cap of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC] reaches 936.43M – now what?

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FMAC] closed the trading session at $9.88 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.8684, while the highest price level was $9.95. The company report on October 9, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. with Starry, Inc.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) (“FirstMark” or the “Company”) stock prior to October 7, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.79 percent and weekly performance of 0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 228.61K shares, FMAC reached to a volume of 2638125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, FMAC shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]: Insider Ownership positions

33 institutional holders increased their position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FMAC] by around 7,242,844 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,547,440 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,450,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,240,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,145,680 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,187,980 shares during the same period.